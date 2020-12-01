https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15764699.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
03-25-35-46-57, Cash Ball: 1
(three, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
