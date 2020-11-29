https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15760573.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
11-13-23-49-58, Cash Ball: 2
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
