https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15755322.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
10-18-25-27-56, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
