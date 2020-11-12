https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15720818.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
07-20-30-41-56, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, twenty, thirty, forty-one, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
