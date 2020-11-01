https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15691470.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
24-33-35-39-40, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: one)
