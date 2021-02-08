https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15932458.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-17-22-24-33
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three)
