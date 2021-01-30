https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15910141.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-13-15-23-25
(one, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
