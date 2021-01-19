https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15880633.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
30-32-34-39-44
(thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $319,500
