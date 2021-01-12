https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15863198.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-13-15-16-35
(six, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-five)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
2
TV host likes potential of ice fishing season
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Justus Stearns and Stearns Siding
-
4
This is what happens when you drink a gallon of water a day
-
5
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
-
6
Former Baldwin resident admitted to State Bar of Michigan
-
7
Wisconsin-made smartphone help promotes better recycling
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Explaining the Firearm Preemption Law
-
9
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.