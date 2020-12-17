https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15810084.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-09-11-14-25
(eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Most Popular
-
1
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
2
Woman arrested after array of animals found in home
-
3
Tom Lounsbury: 'Rabbitat' a great place to enjoy outdoors in winter
-
4
Court: Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates
-
5
Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge
-
6
Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed
-
7
Alert: World War II flying ace Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97.
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.