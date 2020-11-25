https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15752634.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-02-06-20-36
(one, two, six, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
Most Popular
-
1
Fatal train collision
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
7
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
8
This Dyson vacuum dupe is only $99 for Black Friday at Walmart
-
9
JUDD: It's beginning to look a lot like March, again
-
10
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.