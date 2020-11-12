https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15721074.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-09-12-20-40
(eight, nine, twelve, twenty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
