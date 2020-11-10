https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15714852.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-04-23-38-39
(one, four, twenty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
