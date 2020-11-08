https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15710478.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-08-30-40-43
(six, eight, thirty, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $403,000
