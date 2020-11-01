https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash-5-game-15691572.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
Published
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
16-20-21-23-30
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)
