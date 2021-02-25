https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Badger-5-game-15977773.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-07-12-24-27
(six, seven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
