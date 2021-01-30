Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:

02-13-21-24-31

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000