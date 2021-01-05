https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Badger-5-game-15846523.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-14-15-27-28
(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
PFAS found in few Ohio drinking water systems
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
6
Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader
-
7
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
8
TV series features Marlborough
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.