https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Badger-5-game-15820890.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
The Associated PressUpdated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-13-17-28-29
(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
