https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Midday-15678873.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-05-07-09-10-11-15-16-17-18-20
(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
4
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
5
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
6
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.