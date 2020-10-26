https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Midday-15676017.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-06-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-21-22
(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
