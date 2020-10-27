https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Evening-15679700.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
02-03-05-09-13-16-18-20-21-22-23-24
(two, three, five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Most Popular
-
1
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
4
Saddle Up Big Buck Contest begins
-
5
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
6
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
7
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.