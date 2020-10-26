https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Evening-15676708.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
04-05-06-08-09-11-12-15-18-19-20-21
(four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
