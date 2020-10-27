https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Day-game-15678656.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:
01-02-04-05-07-10-11-13-16-18-19-21
(one, two, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
