Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:
02-03-07-08-09-10-11-13-18-20-22-24
(two, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
