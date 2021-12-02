The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday: ARIZONA Pick 3 9-2-6 (nine, two, six) Fantasy 5 11-25-27-35-37 (eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven) Triple Twist 03-09-14-17-30-38 (three, nine, fourteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-eight) ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 3-7-9 (three, seven, nine) Cash 3 Midday 9-4-0 (nine, four, zero) Cash 4 Evening 6-0-7-8 (six, zero, seven, eight) Cash 4 Midday 0-2-0-4 (zero, two, zero, four) Natural State Jackpot 08-12-20-28-34 (eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $170,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 2-4-0 (two, four, zero) Daily 3 Midday 6-5-1 (six, five, one) Daily 4 1-1-8-5 (one, one, eight, five) Daily Derby 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.10 (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.10) Estimated jackpot: $91,000 Fantasy 5 08-15-20-22-32 (eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $170,000 COLORADO Cash 5 03-10-14-25-31 (three, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $20,000 Pick 3 Evening 3-4-3 (three, four, three) Pick 3 Midday 2-0-7 (two, zero, seven) CONNECTICUT Cash 5 01-11-13-31-33 (one, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three) Play3 Day 8-0-4, WB: 9 (eight, zero, four; WB: nine) Play3 Night 9-9-5, WB: 9 (nine, nine, five; WB: nine) Play4 Day 4-2-0-1, WB: 5 (four, two, zero, one; WB: five) Play4 Night 7-0-4-1, WB: 2 (seven, zero, four, one; WB: two) DELAWARE Play 3 Day 3-8-3 (three, eight, three) Play 3 Night 1-3-2 (one, three, two) Play 4 Day 3-0-0-7 (three, zero, zero, seven) Play 4 Night 5-4-0-7 (five, four, zero, seven) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 9-6 (nine, six) DC 2 Midday 1-4 (one, four) DC 3 Evening 0-1-8 (zero, one, eight) DC 3 Midday 0-3-9 (zero, three, nine) DC 4 Evening 2-1-0-7 (two, one, zero, seven) DC 4 Midday 6-2-1-4 (six, two, one, four) DC 5 Evening 7-1-5-1-3 (seven, one, five, one, three) DC 5 Midday 8-6-3-2-5 (eight, six, three, two, five) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 1-8, Fireball: 2 (one, eight; Fireball: two) Pick 2 Midday 3-2, Fireball: 7 (three, two; Fireball: seven) Pick 3 Evening 0-2-9, Fireball: 2 (zero, two, nine; Fireball: two) Pick 3 Midday 3-8-3, Fireball: 7 (three, eight, three; Fireball: seven) Pick 4 Evening 9-5-3-1, Fireball: 2 (nine, five, three, one; Fireball: two) Pick 4 Midday 3-8-7-2, Fireball: 7 (three, eight, seven, two; Fireball: seven) Pick 5 Evening 9-1-0-7-4, Fireball: 2 (nine, one, zero, seven, four; Fireball: two) Pick 5 Midday 9-8-8-9-1, Fireball: 7 (nine, eight, eight, nine, one; Fireball: seven) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 5-9-2 (five, nine, two) Cash 3 Midday 5-8-4 (five, eight, four) Cash 4 Evening 9-2-9-8 (nine, two, nine, eight) Cash 4 Midday 8-9-3-7 (eight, nine, three, seven) Georgia FIVE Evening 3-0-3-9-8 (three, zero, three, nine, eight) Georgia FIVE Midday 4-5-4-5-1 (four, five, four, five, one) IDAHO Idaho Cash 12-24-39-42-43 (twelve, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three) Pick 3 Day 8-8-2 (eight, eight, two) Pick 3 Night 3-4-5 (three, four, five) Pick 4 Day 1-6-5-5 (one, six, five, five) Pick 4 Night 2-7-7-5 (two, seven, seven, five) Weekly Grand 10-13-16-20-31 (ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one) ILLINOIS Lotto 12-15-21-33-47-48, Extra Shot: 5 (twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: five) LuckyDay Lotto Midday 05-19-27-36-43 (five, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto 16-21-31-37-38 (sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $450,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 02-11-12-16-17-20-21-26-29-35-36-37-38-40-41-46-48-49-73-74, BE: 46 (two, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four; BE: forty-six) Daily Three-Midday 6-9-2, SB: 4 (six, nine, two; SB: four) Daily Three-Evening 2-3-5, SB: 5 (two, three, five; SB: five) Daily Four-Midday 3-8-5-1, SB: 4 (three, eight, five, one; SB: four) IOWA Pick 3 Evening 2-3-5 (two, three, five) Pick 3 Midday 6-9-2 (six, nine, two) Pick 4 Evening 4-2-5-4 (four, two, five, four) Pick 4 Midday 3-8-5-1 (three, eight, five, one) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 6-0-9 (six, zero, nine) Daily Pick 3 4-3-9 (four, three, nine) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Evening 2-5-1 (two, five, one) Pick 3 Midday 1-6-3 (one, six, three) Pick 4 Evening 1-4-4-4 (one, four, four, four) Pick 4 Midday 2-7-7-8 (two, seven, seven, eight) MAINE World Poker Tour KH-KS-5C-2D-8H (KH, KS, 5C, 2D, 8H) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash 4C-7C-8D-9H-9S (4C, 7C, 8D, 9H, 9S) Bonus Match 5 09-20-24-36-39, Bonus: 5 (nine, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: five) Pick 3 Evening 4-6-8 (four, six, eight) Pick 3 Midday 4-5-1 (four, five, one) Pick 4 Evening 2-2-4-1 (two, two, four, one) Pick 4 Midday 6-6-3-1 (six, six, three, one) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 08-13-20-26-32 (eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two) Numbers Evening 8-2-4-3 (eight, two, four, three) Numbers Midday 9-5-7-1 (nine, five, seven, one) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto KD-4C-6C-7H-8S (KD, 4C, 6C, 7H, 8S) Midday Daily 3 4-1-3 (four, one, three) Midday Daily 4 4-9-4-6 (four, nine, four, six) Daily 3 9-0-0 (nine, zero, zero) Daily 4 6-3-7-0 (six, three, seven, zero) Fantasy 5 11-15-17-29-33 (eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $136,000 Keno 11-14-15-18-19-25-31-38-40-41-42-45-51-56-59-64-68-73-74-75-76-78 (eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight) MINNESOTA Daily 3 6-7-4 (six, seven, four) Northstar Cash 01-11-15-21-25 (one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 8-0-7 (eight, zero, seven) Pick 3 Midday 0-7-4 (zero, seven, four) Pick 4 Evening 1-2-3-6 (one, two, three, six) Pick 4 Midday 4-0-9-5 (four, zero, nine, five) Show Me Cash 01-09-16-23-37 (one, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $218,000 MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 03-04-06-16, Bonus: 5 (three, four, six, sixteen; Bonus: five) Estimated jackpot: $20,762 NEBRASKA MyDaY Month: 3, Day: 23, Year: 92 (Month: three; Day: twenty-three; Year: ninety-two) Pick 3 3-4-8 (three, four, eight) Pick 5 02-15-16-18-36 (two, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-six) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 1-4-0, Fireball: 5 (one, four, zero; Fireball: five) Midday Pick 4 6-3-9-1, Fireball: 5 (six, three, nine, one; Fireball: five) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 7-2-6 (seven, two, six) Pick 4 Day 8-6-2-5 (eight, six, two, five) NEW YORK Take 5 Midday 02-04-08-21-27 (two, four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven) Numbers Midday 4-0-7 (four, zero, seven) Win 4 Midday 3-7-7-5 (three, seven, seven, five) Numbers Evening 9-8-6 (nine, eight, six) Win 4 Evening 9-6-8-2 (nine, six, eight, two) Take 5 Evening 03-25-28-30-32 (three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two) Pick 10 01-06-08-15-16-21-24-25-27-34-36-39-44-45-46-47-48-64-65-76 (one, six, eight, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-six) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 8-2-3, Lucky Sum: 13 (eight, two, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen) Pick 4 Day 4-7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 25 (four, seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five) OHIO Pick 3 Evening 5-1-2 (five, one, two) Pick 3 Midday 4-1-1 (four, one, one) Pick 4 Evening 2-1-8-4 (two, one, eight, four) Pick 4 Midday 6-4-4-8 (six, four, four, eight) Pick 5 Evening 0-7-6-5-4 (zero, seven, six, five, four) Pick 5 Midday 0-0-8-6-7 (zero, zero, eight, six, seven) Rolling Cash 5 01-04-12-31-35 (one, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $120,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 04-13-15-20-25 (four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five) Pick 3 4-5-9 (four, five, nine) OREGON Lucky Lines 04-07-11-13-17-22-27-30 (four, seven, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $34,000 Pick 4 1PM 2-0-0-7 (two, zero, zero, seven) Pick 4 4PM 9-6-6-5 (nine, six, six, five) Pick 4 7PM 0-6-9-6 (zero, six, nine, six) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 02-05-07-09-25 (two, five, seven, nine, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $150,000 Match 6 Lotto 08-14-27-33-36-47 (eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $900,000 Pick 2 Day 4-6, Wild: 8 (four, six; Wild: eight) Pick 2 Evening 9-9, Wild: 8 (nine, nine; Wild: eight) Pick 3 Day 3-1-1, Wild: 8 (three, one, one; Wild: eight) Pick 3 Evening 3-7-2, Wild: 8 (three, seven, two; Wild: eight) Pick 4 Day 3-4-1-0, Wild: 8 (three, four, one, zero; Wild: eight) Pick 4 Evening 5-3-5-0, Wild: 8 (five, three, five, zero; Wild: eight) Pick 5 Day 2-4-2-1-5, Wild: 8 (two, four, two, one, five; Wild: eight) Pick 5 Evening 8-3-9-0-9, Wild: 8 (eight, three, nine, zero, nine; Wild: eight) Treasure Hunt 03-10-22-23-24 (three, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $12,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 6-9-4-3 (six, nine, four, three) Numbers Midday 9-7-3-3 (nine, seven, three, three) Wild Money 10-17-22-28-30, Extra: 20 (ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Extra: twenty) Estimated jackpot: $28,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 03-05-10-13-21, Power-Up: 3 (three, five, ten, thirteen, twenty-one; Power, Up: three) Pick 3 Evening 2-5-4, FB: 4 (two, five, four; FB: four) Pick 3 Midday 3-8-6, FB: (three, eight, six; FB: zero) Pick 4 Evening 8-1-8-1, FB: 4 (eight, one, eight, one; FB: four) Pick 4 Midday 1-5-2-7, FB: (one, five, two, seven; FB: zero) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 8-2-9, Wild: 5 (eight, two, nine; Wild: five) Cash 3 Midday 3-6-4, Wild: 2 (three, six, four; Wild: two) Cash 3 Morning 2-7-5, Wild: 4 (two, seven, five; Wild: four) Cash 4 Evening 6-8-5-0, Wild: 7 (six, eight, five, zero; Wild: seven) Cash 4 Midday 6-0-7-0, Wild: 3 (six, zero, seven, zero; Wild: three) Cash 4 Morning 9-4-4-4, Wild: (nine, four, four, four; Wild: zero) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-06-07-08-10-12-14-17-18-21-23-24 (one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 02-03-06-08-12-13-15-16-20-21-22-24 (two, three, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 01-05-06-07-08-10-12-14-16-18-21-23 (one, five, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 8-8-6-2, FIREBALL: (eight, eight, six, two; FIREBALL: zero) Daily 4 Evening 9-3-3-4, FIREBALL: 7 (nine, three, three, four; FIREBALL: seven) Daily 4 Morning 7-3-8-4, FIREBALL: (seven, three, eight, four; FIREBALL: zero) Pick 3 Day 4-6-2, FIREBALL: 6 (four, six, two; FIREBALL: six) Pick 3 Evening 0-3-0, FIREBALL: 8 (zero, three, zero; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Morning 1-5-0, FIREBALL: (one, five, zero; FIREBALL: zero) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 6-0-2, FB: 9 (six, zero, two; FB: nine) Pick 4 Day 8-8-3-7, FB: 9 (eight, eight, three, seven; FB: nine) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 02-07-08-11-22-24 (two, seven, eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four) Daily 3 8-6-8 (eight, six, eight) Daily 4 8-2-9-5 (eight, two, nine, five) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 01-02-03-06-10-11-15-19-20-21-22 (one, two, three, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 02-03-04-05-08-11-12-13-15-16-17 (two, three, four, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen) Pick 3 Midday 3-0-2 (three, zero, two) Pick 4 Midday 2-2-5-1 (two, two, five, one) SuperCash 12-23-25-27-28-32, Doubler: Y (twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Doubler: Y) Badger 5 06-13-18-24-30 (six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty) Daily Pick 3 9-3-1 (nine, three, one) Daily Pick 4 3-0-3-5 (three, zero, three, five)