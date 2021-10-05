The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-7-4

(eight, seven, four)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-2-2

(four, five, two, two)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-5-8

(four, two, five, eight)

Natural State Jackpot

03-07-13-18-31

(three, seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

Daily 4

9-6-5-2

(nine, six, five, two)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.62

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 46.62)

Fantasy 5

03-08-16-19-21

(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

COLORADO

Cash 5

07-10-22-24-29

(seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

1-0-2, WB: 4

(one, zero, two; WB: four)

Play4 Day

6-6-5-9, WB:

(six, six, five, nine; WB: zero)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Play 3 Night

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Play 4 Day

7-0-5-9

(seven, zero, five, nine)

Play 4 Night

7-4-1-7

(seven, four, one, seven)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-1

(seven, one)

DC 2 Midday

3-7

(three, seven)

DC 3 Evening

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

DC 3 Midday

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

DC 4 Evening

1-2-9-3

(one, two, nine, three)

DC 4 Midday

6-4-7-8

(six, four, seven, eight)

DC 5 Evening

3-7-5-7-1

(three, seven, five, seven, one)

DC 5 Midday

7-6-6-1-9

(seven, six, six, one, nine)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-3, Fireball: 3

(two, three; Fireball: three)

Pick 2 Midday

3-1, Fireball: 9

(three, one; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-4, Fireball: 3

(seven, four, four; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-8, Fireball: 9

(seven, two, eight; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-4-5, Fireball: 3

(nine, five, four, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-3-5, Fireball: 9

(nine, four, three, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

6-0-9-3-3, Fireball: 3

(six, zero, nine, three, three; Fireball: three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-0-4-7, Fireball: 9

(nine, eight, zero, four, seven; Fireball: nine)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-7-4

(eight, six, seven, four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-8-4

(nine, three, eight, four)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-3-9-2-8

(seven, three, nine, two, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-6-1-5-7

(six, six, one, five, seven)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Pick 3 Night

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

2-8-5-3

(two, eight, five, three)

Pick 4 Night

2-3-5-1

(two, three, five, one)

Weekly Grand

02-08-21-25-32

(two, eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-09-16-30-44

(seven, nine, sixteen, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

05-06-07-09-13-17-20-23-26-34-37-38-45-50-55-56-59-60-71-72, BE: 56

(five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, seventy-one, seventy-two; BE: fifty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

8-0-1, SB: 2

(eight, zero, one; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

1-5-1-8, SB: 2

(one, five, one, eight; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-1-8

(one, five, one, eight)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Daily Pick 3

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-5

(two, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-4-1

(three, five, four, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QD-QS-4H-6H-10H

(QD, QS, 4H, 6H, 10H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QD-3H-5H-9H-2S

(QD, 3H, 5H, 9H, 2S)

Bonus Match 5

14-18-19-24-26, Bonus: 7

(fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-2-2

(one, eight, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-3-3

(seven, nine, three, three)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

06-07-15-22-25

(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Numbers Evening

7-3-6-3

(seven, three, six, three)

Numbers Midday

1-0-0-6

(one, zero, zero, six)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JD-KH-QS-9D-4S

(JD, KH, QS, 9D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Midday Daily 4

4-3-9-6

(four, three, nine, six)

Daily 3

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Daily 4

0-6-3-4

(zero, six, three, four)

Fantasy 5

07-17-21-32-36

(seven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

05-09-14-17-18-19-28-31-34-43-45-47-50-52-53-60-63-69-73-74-76-78

(five, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

Northstar Cash

04-05-19-22-28

(four, five, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-6-2

(five, seven, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-9-8

(four, two, nine, eight)

Show Me Cash

01-03-19-20-30

(one, three, nineteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-09-11-30, Bonus: 6

(one, nine, eleven, thirty; Bonus: six)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

4-9-9, Fireball:

(four, nine, nine; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

6-8-2-4, Fireball:

(six, eight, two, four; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-4-5-0

(zero, four, five, zero)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

06-09-10-11-25

(six, nine, ten, eleven, twenty-five)

Numbers Midday

4-3-8

(four, three, eight)

Win 4 Midday

0-0-2-1

(zero, zero, two, one)

Pick 10

04-14-17-19-20-21-24-27-28-33-35-38-40-41-49-64-65-67-71-74

(four, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-1-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, seven, one, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-9-7

(two, two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-1-7

(eight, nine, one, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-6-0-4

(three, two, six, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-5-0-8

(five, one, five, zero, eight)

Rolling Cash 5

01-14-30-31-34

(one, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

08-14-15-24-32

(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Pick 3

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-07-09-16-17-22-26-31

(three, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

Pick 4 1PM

6-5-2-9

(six, five, two, nine)

Pick 4 4PM

5-7-7-3

(five, seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 7PM

8-4-6-3

(eight, four, six, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

10-18-23-28-30

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-30-36-43-46-48

(eight, thirty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick 2 Day

0-7, Wild: 9

(zero, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

6-0, Wild: 2

(six, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

4-2-9, Wild: 9

(four, two, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-2, Wild: 2

(zero, six, two; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

0-1-0-0, Wild: 9

(zero, one, zero, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-5-9, Wild: 2

(three, eight, five, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

0-9-8-2-5, Wild: 9

(zero, nine, eight, two, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-7-5-3, Wild: 2

(one, nine, seven, five, three; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

20-21-24-26-28

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-1-4-4

(three, one, four, four)

Numbers Midday

4-6-6-3

(four, six, six, three)

Wild Money

04-06-12-20-30, Extra: 2

(four, six, twelve, twenty, thirty; Extra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-02-12-21-37, Power-Up: 2

(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-2, FB: 2

(six, seven, two; FB: two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-7, FB:

(one, eight, seven; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-9-6, FB: 2

(two, one, nine, six; FB: two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-2-0-6, FB:

(seven, two, zero, six; FB: zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

3-2-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(three, two, one; Lucky Sum: six)

Cash 3 Morning

9-4-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, eight, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Midday

1-6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Morning

1-5-7-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, five, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-05-07-09-10-12-13-14-16-18-19-23

(four, five, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-06-07-12-13-14-16-20-21-24

(two, three, four, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-07-09-11-13-17-18-23-24

(one, two, three, four, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-2-0-2, FIREBALL: 6

(one, two, zero, two; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

1-5-8-3, FIREBALL: 6

(one, five, eight, three; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

0-9-0-8, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, nine, zero, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-2, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, four, two; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-4, FIREBALL: 7

(two, three, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

1-8-2, FIREBALL: 4

(one, eight, two; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

8-7-4, FB: 1

(eight, seven, four; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-2-4-1, FB: 8

(nine, two, four, one; FB: eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

07-09-13-15-18-23

(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Daily 3

5-5-4

(five, five, four)

Daily 4

0-3-3-1

(zero, three, three, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-07-10-12-14-15-18-20-21-22

(two, four, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-05-06-09-15-16-18-20-22

(one, three, four, five, six, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-3-9

(nine, eight, three, nine)

Badger 5

03-07-19-26-31

(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Daily Pick 4

0-9-8-2

(zero, nine, eight, two)