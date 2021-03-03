Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
13-23-26-34-40
(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
03-05-21-33-34-35
(three, five, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.13 million
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
2-4-2-4
(two, four, two, four)
1-0-2-5
(one, zero, two, five)
02-09-11-16-19
(two, nine, eleven, sixteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
2-5-7-2
(two, five, seven, two)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.62
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.62)
Estimated jackpot: $749,000
03-07-09-10-12
(three, seven, nine, ten, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $329,000
09-14-17-22-27
(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
04-10-15-18-32
(four, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two)
02-03-13-26-35-43
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-three)
8-3-0, WB: 5
(eight, three, zero; WB: five)
8-9-9, WB: 1
(eight, nine, nine; WB: one)
4-2-9-8, WB: 7
(four, two, nine, eight; WB: seven)
4-0-2-8, WB: 6
(four, zero, two, eight; WB: six)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
3-5-7
(three, five, seven)
1-7-1-0
(one, seven, one, zero)
4-4-0-5
(four, four, zero, five)
6-9
(six, nine)
9-4
(nine, four)
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
6-8-5-9
(six, eight, five, nine)
3-8-5-4
(three, eight, five, four)
2-2-9-6-9
(two, two, nine, six, nine)
7-0-6-4-2
(seven, zero, six, four, two)
9-1, Fireball: 2
(nine, one; Fireball: two)
2-8, Fireball: 2
(two, eight; Fireball: two)
7-5-2, Fireball: 2
(seven, five, two; Fireball: two)
6-3-3, Fireball: 2
(six, three, three; Fireball: two)
1-4-4-1, Fireball: 2
(one, four, four, one; Fireball: two)
7-1-8-0, Fireball: 2
(seven, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
3-1-0-9-0, Fireball: 2
(three, one, zero, nine, zero; Fireball: two)
4-0-2-9-4, Fireball: 2
(four, zero, two, nine, four; Fireball: two)
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
6-2-6-0
(six, two, six, zero)
9-5-2-8
(nine, five, two, eight)
0-5-5-9-4
(zero, five, five, nine, four)
2-2-8-4-4
(two, two, eight, four, four)
05-19-36-44-45
(five, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five)
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
5-2-4-9
(five, two, four, nine)
8-2-9-7
(eight, two, nine, seven)
16-27-30-36-39
(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
05-15-29-30-39
(five, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
06-09-17-18-19-20-23-25-37-42-45-57-64-65-68-70-73-75-76-78, BE: 25
(six, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-five)
7-7-4, SB: 7
(seven, seven, four; SB: seven)
4-1-6, SB:
(four, one, six; SB: zero)
0-3-0-5, SB: 7
(zero, three, zero, five; SB: seven)
3-5-8-5, SB:
(three, five, eight, five; SB: zero)
04-05-08-16-17-19-23-24-26-29-34-39-45-48-49-50-55-71-77-79, BE: 8
(four, five, eight, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: eight)
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
7-7-4
(seven, seven, four)
3-5-8-5
(three, five, eight, five)
0-3-0-5
(zero, three, zero, five)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
AD-JH-5C-4D-8D
(AD, JH, 5C, 4D, 8D)
04-05-13-23, Cash Ball: 2
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: two)
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
5-8-2-1
(five, eight, two, one)
4-1-0-2
(four, one, zero, two)
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)
1-7-3-7
(one, seven, three, seven)
QC-AS-5C-6C-7C
(QC, AS, 5C, 6C, 7C)
JC-5C-6C-3D-9H
(JC, 5C, 6C, 3D, 9H)
01-03-16-17-29, Bonus: 22
(one, three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine; Bonus: twenty-two)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
6-3-1-7
(six, three, one, seven)
6-3-5-2
(six, three, five, two)
01-07-12-14-24
(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)
9-3-4-7
(nine, three, four, seven)
3-4-5-6
(three, four, five, six)
QC-JS-9D-4H-8S
(QC, JS, 9D, 4H, 8S)
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
9-5-7-0
(nine, five, seven, zero)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
9-8-8-1
(nine, eight, eight, one)
05-12-22-28-37
(five, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-07-10-12-13-17-20-21-24-33-34-38-41-44-47-53-54-58-65-75-76-78
(two, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
01-04-16-28-29
(one, four, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
0-9-4-1
(zero, nine, four, one)
0-2-9-7
(zero, two, nine, seven)
20-22-27-31-34
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
13-14-21-22, Bonus: 4
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $4,431
Month: 5, Day: 7, Year: 32
(Month: five; Day: seven; Year: thirty-two)
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
03-07-13-14-23
(three, seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three)
6-9-5, Fireball: 4
(six, nine, five; Fireball: four)
0-4-4-3, Fireball: 4
(zero, four, four, three; Fireball: four)
11-15-25-29-35, Xtra: 2
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
4-8-8, Fireball: 3
(four, eight, eight; Fireball: three)
5-3-7-3, Fireball: 3
(five, three, seven, three; Fireball: three)
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
5-7-4-6
(five, seven, four, six)
8-4-1
(eight, four, one)
6-2-7-8
(six, two, seven, eight)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
6-6-8-1
(six, six, eight, one)
02-23-26-30-39
(two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)
04-05-17-18-25-26-29-30-31-33-38-43-45-47-49-54-59-74-75-78
(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
09-15-20-27-34
(nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 7
(five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-2-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, two, two; Lucky Sum: six)
9-5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, five, one, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-0-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, zero, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
7-9-7-9
(seven, nine, seven, nine)
6-2-2-7
(six, two, two, seven)
1-9-7-8-4
(one, nine, seven, eight, four)
5-9-3-8-4
(five, nine, three, eight, four)
03-13-17-27-28
(three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
08-17-26-28-29
(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
04-05-10-14-20-21-27-32
(four, five, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
5-5-7-4
(five, five, seven, four)
1-6-4-1
(one, six, four, one)
5-3-7-5
(five, three, seven, five)
01-03-14-36-42
(one, three, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
12-16-20-28-30-48
(twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
8-7, Wild:
(eight, seven; Wild: zero)
2-0, Wild: 2
(two, zero; Wild: two)
7-2-5, Wild:
(seven, two, five; Wild: zero)
6-6-5, Wild: 2
(six, six, five; Wild: two)
5-9-8-8, Wild:
(five, nine, eight, eight; Wild: zero)
3-3-6-4, Wild: 2
(three, three, six, four; Wild: two)
6-3-2-1-5, Wild:
(six, three, two, one, five; Wild: zero)
9-5-4-6-7, Wild: 2
(nine, five, four, six, seven; Wild: two)
02-04-07-13-30
(two, four, seven, thirteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
2-6-0-6
(two, six, zero, six)
3-6-4-2
(three, six, four, two)
01-08-09-17-29, Extra: 33
(one, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
17-26-30-33-35, Power-Up: 2
(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
5-3-0-0
(five, three, zero, zero)
4-2-7-5
(four, two, seven, five)
1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-1-2, Lucky Sum: 7
(four, one, two; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 31
(nine, nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
2-8-2-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(two, eight, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
3-6-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(three, six, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
02-06-07-08-09-11-16-18-20-21-23-24
(two, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-06-09-10-13-15-16-17-18-20-23-24
(four, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-08-11-13-14-15-16-19-23-24
(three, four, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
06-07-18-29-32
(six, seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
2-8-9-1, FIREBALL: 3
(two, eight, nine, one; FIREBALL: three)
2-4-9-2, FIREBALL: 1
(two, four, nine, two; FIREBALL: one)
8-7-8-2, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, seven, eight, two; FIREBALL: three)
4-0-9, FIREBALL: 2
(four, zero, nine; FIREBALL: two)
7-2-7, FIREBALL: 6
(seven, two, seven; FIREBALL: six)
1-7-7, FIREBALL: 2
(one, seven, seven; FIREBALL: two)
18-24-28-35-38
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
5-1-0-7
(five, one, zero, seven)
2-0-2-6
(two, zero, two, six)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
02-07-15-24-25-26-31-34-44-45-51-54-55-58-60-63-66-70-74-78
(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
08-11-12-16-20-22
(eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
5-7-1-2
(five, seven, one, two)
01-03-05-06-09-10-12-15-18-20-22
(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
02-03-04-08-14-15-18-19-20-21-22
(two, three, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-9-2
(eight, nine, two)
0-0-5-2
(zero, zero, five, two)
20-23-24-35-38-39, Doubler: Y
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)
05-07-10-24-26
(five, seven, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
7-6-6-8
(seven, six, six, eight)