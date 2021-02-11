Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
18-26-35-37-39
(eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
08-11-20-23-28-35
(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
04-09-17-25-35-38
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $760,000
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
1-7-2-2
(one, seven, two, two)
6-9-0-9
(six, nine, zero, nine)
02-08-33-34-38
(two, eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
1-3-8-4
(one, three, eight, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.85
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.85)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000
05-15-18-35-36
(five, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
08-10-19-22-41, Mega Ball: 15
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-one; Mega Ball: fifteen)
05-06-08-17-19
(five, six, eight, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
01-03-04-08-16-30
(one, three, four, eight, sixteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
01-04-14-19-22-33
(one, four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
14-18-21-24-33
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three)
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
4-0-1-7
(four, zero, one, seven)
6-1-4-6
(six, one, four, six)
01-19-25-26-30-32
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
2-7-7
(two, seven, seven)
0-8-7-5
(zero, eight, seven, five)
1-2-9-5
(one, two, nine, five)
2-5
(two, five)
5-5
(five, five)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
9-5-1-0
(nine, five, one, zero)
3-3-1-6
(three, three, one, six)
2-1-7-7-0
(two, one, seven, seven, zero)
4-1-3-3-0
(four, one, three, three, zero)
1-4, Fireball: 7
(one, four; Fireball: seven)
6-9, Fireball: 8
(six, nine; Fireball: eight)
6-8-7, Fireball: 7
(six, eight, seven; Fireball: seven)
6-4-5, Fireball: 8
(six, four, five; Fireball: eight)
2-9-4-7, Fireball: 7
(two, nine, four, seven; Fireball: seven)
3-6-9-6, Fireball: 8
(three, six, nine, six; Fireball: eight)
6-7-8-5-9, Fireball: 7
(six, seven, eight, five, nine; Fireball: seven)
1-1-1-9-7, Fireball: 8
(one, one, one, nine, seven; Fireball: eight)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
5-8-5-6
(five, eight, five, six)
7-4-4-3
(seven, four, four, three)
4-3-0-7-6
(four, three, zero, seven, six)
9-9-0-7-9
(nine, nine, zero, seven, nine)
07-09-29-32-41
(seven, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
8-3-2-5
(eight, three, two, five)
8-2-7-8
(eight, two, seven, eight)
11-14-18-23-31
(eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
07-11-17-23-32
(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
14-16-27-36-40
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
04-11-13-14-18-22-26-28-35-39-40-43-45-51-52-53-61-64-67-73, BE: 26
(four, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-three; BE: twenty-six)
0-8-2, SB: 7
(zero, eight, two; SB: seven)
7-2-4-7, SB: 7
(seven, two, four, seven; SB: seven)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
0-8-2
(zero, eight, two)
7-2-4-7
(seven, two, four, seven)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
03-05-10-30-31, Cash Ball: 19
(three, five, ten, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
JS-4C-5C-4D-10H
(JS, 4C, 5C, 4D, 10H)
15-22-26-34, Cash Ball: 1
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: one)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
6-7-4-3
(six, seven, four, three)
1-3-2-2
(one, three, two, two)
09-15-19-29-33
(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
01-09-14-21-23-26
(one, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
5-2-6-0
(five, two, six, zero)
KD-QH-9C-3H-10H
(KD, QH, 9C, 3H, 10H)
AC-JD-10C-3D-10S
(AC, JD, 10C, 3D, 10S)
13-22-23-25-36, Bonus: 19
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: nineteen)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
1-9-1-7
(one, nine, one, seven)
0-0-7-0
(zero, zero, seven, zero)
12-24-25-31-34
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four)
03-06-16-18-37-48, ST: 7
(three, six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight; ST: seven)
9-7-1-8
(nine, seven, one, eight)
0-3-3-9
(zero, three, three, nine)
04-11-13-23-35-45
(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million
JD-KD-3C-6C-9D
(JD, KD, 3C, 6C, 9D)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
2-2-9-9
(two, two, nine, nine)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
4-7-6-1
(four, seven, six, one)
06-20-25-33-38
(six, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
02-11-12-17-18-24-28-29-39-41-46-48-50-51-59-64-65-67-68-76-79-80
(two, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
12-21-23-38-42
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-05-15-16-17
(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
03-08-13-20-21-41
(three, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
4-4-7-7
(four, four, seven, seven)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
01-15-28-34-37
(one, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
02-05-22-24, Bonus: 6
(two, five, twenty-two, twenty-four; Bonus: six)
03-19-34-39-42
(three, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
Month: 10, Day: 2, Year: 83
(Month: ten; Day: two; Year: eighty-three)
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
06-10-15-22-34
(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
09-18-22-26-40, Xtra: 2
(nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: two)
7-9-5, Fireball: 7
(seven, nine, five; Fireball: seven)
4-4-0-2, Fireball: 7
(four, four, zero, two; Fireball: seven)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
8-7-6-2
(eight, seven, six, two)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
6-0-9-1
(six, zero, nine, one)
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
7-9-9-6
(seven, nine, nine, six)
06-09-29-32-36
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
14-15-18-19-22-23-26-27-39-41-43-46-52-57-58-63-65-69-73-74
(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four)
08-23-30-47-48-57, Bonus: 7
(eight, twenty-three, thirty, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Bonus: seven)
1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)
5-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
03-09-19-22-29-31, Kicker: 4-2-5-7-4-3
(three, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Kicker: four, two, five, seven, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.3 million
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
8-1-3-7
(eight, one, three, seven)
4-0-6-0
(four, zero, six, zero)
0-7-4-6-1
(zero, seven, four, six, one)
8-6-4-1-5
(eight, six, four, one, five)
09-14-15-16-36
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
11-16-19-20-22
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
04-06-12-13-18-22-28-29
(four, six, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
17-18-27-32-34-48
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
4-0-8-0
(four, zero, eight, zero)
5-1-3-3
(five, one, three, three)
3-5-7-4
(three, five, seven, four)
09-21-41-63
(nine, twenty-one, forty-one, sixty-three)
02-10-20-31-33
(two, ten, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
10-11-21-22-29-38
(ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.86 million
4-1, Wild: 5
(four, one; Wild: five)
3-8, Wild: 1
(three, eight; Wild: one)
4-3-8, Wild: 5
(four, three, eight; Wild: five)
7-8-9, Wild: 1
(seven, eight, nine; Wild: one)
4-4-4-4, Wild: 5
(four, four, four, four; Wild: five)
9-6-1-0, Wild: 1
(nine, six, one, zero; Wild: one)
8-9-0-0-3, Wild: 5
(eight, nine, zero, zero, three; Wild: five)
3-2-5-8-6, Wild: 1
(three, two, five, eight, six; Wild: one)
08-15-19-21-28
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
6-9-1-2
(six, nine, one, two)
9-8-4-8
(nine, eight, four, eight)
07-11-15-28-32, Extra: 29
(seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
03-06-07-10-32, Power-Up: 3
(three, six, seven, ten, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
8-1-2
(eight, one, two)
3-5-3-4
(three, five, three, four)
5-3-2-9
(five, three, two, nine)
10-14-17-18-26
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)
2-9-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-7-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 33
(eight, eight, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty-three)
4-8-8-6, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
02-03-04-06-07-08-09-10-12-18-23-24
(two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-06-07-09-11-14-15-18-19-20-22-24
(five, six, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-07-10-12-14-15-16-19-21
(three, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
7-4-9-6, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, four, nine, six; FIREBALL: eight)
2-6-2-9, FIREBALL:
(two, six, two, nine; FIREBALL: zero)
6-1-2-2, FIREBALL: 6
(six, one, two, two; FIREBALL: six)
5-0-4, FIREBALL: 9
(five, zero, four; FIREBALL: nine)
8-3-4, FIREBALL: 1
(eight, three, four; FIREBALL: one)
7-4-6, FIREBALL: 6
(seven, four, six; FIREBALL: six)
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
8-2-1-2
(eight, two, one, two)
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
8-5-9-0
(eight, five, nine, zero)
02-03-04-07-08-13-14-15-19-21-22
(two, three, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-04-05-06-10-12-13-19-21-22
(one, two, four, five, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
2-3-9-6
(two, three, nine, six)
03-04-14-19-21-34
(three, four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
03-05-09-23-33-35, Doubler: N
(three, five, nine, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
01-05-21-22-31
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
5-2-6-7
(five, two, six, seven)