Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
05-09-18-34-40
(five, nine, eighteen, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
01-02-13-17-37-41
(one, two, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
05-07-13-17-40-41
(five, seven, thirteen, seventeen, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $629,000
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
5-0-5-6
(five, zero, five, six)
7-0-4-6
(seven, zero, four, six)
06-12-16-17-31
(six, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
3-8-3-7
(three, eight, three, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.98
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.98)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
04-18-23-28-29
(four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $174,000
02-07-09-14-46, Mega Ball: 19
(two, seven, nine, fourteen, forty-six; Mega Ball: nineteen)
01-03-23-25-30
(one, three, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-12-17-18-36-39
(three, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $8.2 million
02-04-26-29-31-37
(two, four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
08-16-25-31-33
(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
5-6-7-0
(five, six, seven, zero)
3-7-9-0
(three, seven, nine, zero)
05-09-11-16-24-29
(five, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
8-0-1-2
(eight, zero, one, two)
3-0-4-1
(three, zero, four, one)
5-0
(five, zero)
0-3
(zero, three)
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
4-1-7-9
(four, one, seven, nine)
1-1-9-0
(one, one, nine, zero)
2-6-5-3-9
(two, six, five, three, nine)
2-8-9-9-7
(two, eight, nine, nine, seven)
9-4
(nine, four)
1-1
(one, one)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
6-3-9-3
(six, three, nine, three)
9-9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine, nine)
4-2-0-6-1
(four, two, zero, six, one)
9-2-8-8-0
(nine, two, eight, eight, zero)
2-4-4
(two, four, four)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
1-0-6-7
(one, zero, six, seven)
6-0-4-4
(six, zero, four, four)
4-4-4-5-8
(four, four, four, five, eight)
6-4-5-3-4
(six, four, five, three, four)
17-18-22-24-31
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
01-03-11-13-24
(one, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)
10-12-28-42-44
(ten, twelve, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
09-17-19-27-38
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-03-08-11-14-15-16-17-32-44-50-52-53-58-64-65-68-69-71-74, BE: 44
(two, three, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four; BE: forty-four)
9-2-9, SB: 6
(nine, two, nine; SB: six)
1-8-5-5, SB: 6
(one, eight, five, five; SB: six)
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
1-8-5-5
(one, eight, five, five)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
20-27-28-30-31, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
6-9-4-3
(six, nine, four, three)
10-26-27-34-35
(ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)
03-12-15-17-20-29
(three, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine)
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
1-0-9-9
(one, zero, nine, nine)
9C-7D-7H-3S-10S
(9C, 7D, 7H, 3S, 10S)
JS-6C-4D-6H-7H
(JS, 6C, 4D, 6H, 7H)
04-19-25-29-36, Bonus: 16
(four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Bonus: sixteen)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
2-6-6-5
(two, six, six, five)
7-6-9-2
(seven, six, nine, two)
07-10-31-34-35
(seven, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
04-07-13-18-36-49, ST: 0
(four, seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-nine; ST: zero)
2-3-4-4
(two, three, four, four)
2-3-6-9
(two, three, six, nine)
07-17-20-31-46-47
(seven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27.1 million
KH-AS-4C-3D-6H
(KH, AS, 4C, 3D, 6H)
8-0-5
(eight, zero, five)
5-9-2-2
(five, nine, two, two)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
6-9-3-5
(six, nine, three, five)
13-29-30-36-37
(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
05-08-09-11-13-16-19-21-31-44-47-49-51-54-55-61-62-63-67-68-71-76
(five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
22-28-29-35-45
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $745,000
04-06-08-14-19
(four, six, eight, fourteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
06-24-28-36-41-43
(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
5-6-3-7
(five, six, three, seven)
3-9-2-1
(three, nine, two, one)
12-13-23-25-39
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
11-19-25-28, Bonus: 16
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)
14-20-30-37-39
(fourteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Month: 12, Day: 12, Year: 36
(Month: twelve; Day: twelve; Year: thirty-six)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
05-06-13-17-24
(five, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
08-13-28-38-43, Xtra: 3
(eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three; Xtra: three)
2-0-2, Fireball: 5
(two, zero, two; Fireball: five)
4-0-7-7, Fireball: 5
(four, zero, seven, seven; Fireball: five)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
9-4-1-7
(nine, four, one, seven)
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
8-5-7-7
(eight, five, seven, seven)
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
4-5-1-0
(four, five, one, zero)
02-10-12-16-21-22-23-26-32-36-43-49-53-58-63-68-72-75-76-79
(two, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
22-24-26-28-38-42, Kicker: 6-8-3-6-7-3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two; Kicker: six, eight, three, six, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
7-3-9
(seven, three, nine)
8-2-9-7
(eight, two, nine, seven)
2-2-5-9
(two, two, five, nine)
2-3-9-2-0
(two, three, nine, two, zero)
2-1-3-2-0
(two, one, three, two, zero)
01-12-15-23-36
(one, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
15-17-22-23-35
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
04-05-10-16-17-21-26-29
(four, five, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $13,000
06-08-21-27-42-47
(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
6-0-5-8
(six, zero, five, eight)
7-3-4-9
(seven, three, four, nine)
7-9-9-1
(seven, nine, nine, one)
04-31-41-72
(four, thirty-one, forty-one, seventy-two)
01-09-24-30-42
(one, nine, twenty-four, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
01-07-17-20-46-47
(one, seven, seventeen, twenty, forty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
0-3, Wild: 7
(zero, three; Wild: seven)
4-6, Wild: 9
(four, six; Wild: nine)
0-6-0, Wild: 7
(zero, six, zero; Wild: seven)
0-5-0, Wild: 9
(zero, five, zero; Wild: nine)
0-3-8-2, Wild: 7
(zero, three, eight, two; Wild: seven)
8-4-9-6, Wild: 9
(eight, four, nine, six; Wild: nine)
3-2-6-1-5, Wild: 7
(three, two, six, one, five; Wild: seven)
4-3-7-7-6, Wild: 9
(four, three, seven, seven, six; Wild: nine)
11-13-15-20-25
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-6-4-6
(six, six, four, six)
1-2-1-9
(one, two, one, nine)
13-14-15-27-34, Extra: 33
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
08-10-24-28-29, Power-Up: 2
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
0-5-9-1
(zero, five, nine, one)
5-0-3-7
(five, zero, three, seven)
02-12-20-23-24
(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
7-7-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, seven, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, one, four, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
04-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-22-24
(four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-05-08-09-11-12-13-17-19-20-21-23
(three, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
02-03-04-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-22-23
(two, three, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
8-2-1-4, FIREBALL: 1
(eight, two, one, four; FIREBALL: one)
2-4-8-1, FIREBALL: 3
(two, four, eight, one; FIREBALL: three)
8-2-6-9, FIREBALL: 8
(eight, two, six, nine; FIREBALL: eight)
6-1-8, FIREBALL: 9
(six, one, eight; FIREBALL: nine)
0-3-5, FIREBALL: 2
(zero, three, five; FIREBALL: two)
5-9-9, FIREBALL: 6
(five, nine, nine; FIREBALL: six)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
7-6-2-3
(seven, six, two, three)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
3-4-7-3
(three, four, seven, three)
03-06-09-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-22
(three, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
03-07-09-10-13-16-17-18-19-20-21
(three, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
3-8-4-9
(three, eight, four, nine)
02-13-29-33-45-49
(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine)
02-07-09-15-35-39, Doubler: N
(two, seven, nine, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
06-15-21-22-24
(six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
9-0-3-7
(nine, zero, three, seven)