Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
07-12-16-22-23
(seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
04-21-23-24-28-34
(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
03-04-13-35-38-40
(three, four, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
6-1-2-6
(six, one, two, six)
4-0-6-4
(four, zero, six, four)
07-20-31-37-39
(seven, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
0-1-7-0
(zero, one, seven, zero)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.56
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.56)
Estimated jackpot: $383,000
09-12-14-21-36
(nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
03-11-25-44-47, Mega Ball: 1
(three, eleven, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-seven; Mega Ball: one)
05-18-22-29-30
(five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-12-19-23-26-28
(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
14-21-24-30-32-34
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-0-5
(six, zero, five)
03-07-19-22-29
(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
7-1-3-4
(seven, one, three, four)
3-2-5-2
(three, two, five, two)
01-10-13-17-21-30
(one, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
2-9-8-1
(two, nine, eight, one)
0-7-9-9
(zero, seven, nine, nine)
8-4
(eight, four)
5-5
(five, five)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
9-2-6-0
(nine, two, six, zero)
3-1-0-7
(three, one, zero, seven)
1-9-9-0-2
(one, nine, nine, zero, two)
9-8-0-7-3
(nine, eight, zero, seven, three)
3-0
(three, zero)
7-2
(seven, two)
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
5-7-4
(five, seven, four)
7-6-5-6
(seven, six, five, six)
4-1-5-4
(four, one, five, four)
6-6-8-5-5
(six, six, eight, five, five)
0-1-7-6-0
(zero, one, seven, six, zero)
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
4-6-5-6
(four, six, five, six)
0-3-6-0
(zero, three, six, zero)
1-2-3-5-3
(one, two, three, five, three)
9-2-6-5-1
(nine, two, six, five, one)
07-20-25-27-32
(seven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
8-9-1
(eight, nine, one)
06-11-14-18-22
(six, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
14-22-30-31-40
(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
15-19-26-31-41
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-04-09-11-14-16-20-29-30-35-38-40-41-43-44-60-68-69-72-78, BE: 41
(three, four, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: forty-one)
4-2-8, SB: 2
(four, two, eight; SB: two)
8-1-5-3, SB: 2
(eight, one, five, three; SB: two)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
8-1-5-3
(eight, one, five, three)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
06-07-08-12-27, Cash Ball: 17
(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
7-9-3-3
(seven, nine, three, three)
0-3-3-4
(zero, three, three, four)
04-10-15-28-29
(four, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
QC-AH-4D-3H-8S
(QC, AH, 4D, 3H, 8S)
JC-AC-QS-2H-3H
(JC, AC, QS, 2H, 3H)
06-11-13-15-19, Bonus: 4
(six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen; Bonus: four)
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
6-1-0-2
(six, one, zero, two)
3-4-7-7
(three, four, seven, seven)
3-6-2-6
(three, six, two, six)
9-2-1-5
(nine, two, one, five)
12-13-22-34-43-47
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $14 million
QH-2C-6D-4H-3S
(QH, 2C, 6D, 4H, 3S)
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
6-1-6-6
(six, one, six, six)
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
8-5-2-9
(eight, five, two, nine)
11-13-18-24-27
(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
17-18-23-24-25-29-32-35-42-45-46-51-55-59-61-65-66-67-73-75-76-79
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
17-27-32-33-34
(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
11-15-18-26-27
(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
14-20-23-32-36-44
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
6-5-9-6
(six, five, nine, six)
8-7-2-6
(eight, seven, two, six)
11-14-24-27-37
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
01-12-15-24, Bonus: 11
(one, twelve, fifteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eleven)
15-19-25-28-39
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Month: 2, Day: 20, Year: 33
(Month: two; Day: twenty; Year: thirty-three)
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
03-22-25-28-29
(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
9-9-9, Fireball: 9
(nine, nine, nine; Fireball: nine)
6-8-1-8, Fireball: 9
(six, eight, one, eight; Fireball: nine)
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
0-7-7-2
(zero, seven, seven, two)
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
9-9-5-8
(nine, nine, five, eight)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
2-3-8-4
(two, three, eight, four)
04-22-25-27-30-32-35-39-41-43-45-47-49-54-57-59-60-65-76-78
(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
02-14-23-24-37-40, Kicker: 4-3-4-2-4-0
(two, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: four, three, four, two, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
1-6-8-7
(one, six, eight, seven)
8-5-1-2
(eight, five, one, two)
0-6-1-8-4
(zero, six, one, eight, four)
7-0-1-2-8
(seven, zero, one, two, eight)
05-06-29-35-37
(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
02-12-25-30-33
(two, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
01-06-09-13-FREE-20-22-26-32
(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
01-09-27-33-36-44
(one, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
9-8-8-2
(nine, eight, eight, two)
7-7-2-5
(seven, seven, two, five)
9-4-7-1
(nine, four, seven, one)
06-12-36-49
(six, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine)
05-09-18-27-35
(five, nine, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
01-16-29-39-44-47
(one, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million
7-7, Wild: 5
(seven, seven; Wild: five)
5-2, Wild:
(five, two; Wild: zero)
1-8-3, Wild: 5
(one, eight, three; Wild: five)
5-4-8, Wild:
(five, four, eight; Wild: zero)
5-6-3-7, Wild: 5
(five, six, three, seven; Wild: five)
6-0-1-6, Wild:
(six, zero, one, six; Wild: zero)
9-0-5-6-5, Wild: 5
(nine, zero, five, six, five; Wild: five)
7-9-3-6-5, Wild:
(seven, nine, three, six, five; Wild: zero)
04-13-26-27-28
(four, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
9-6-8-4
(nine, six, eight, four)
5-7-5-4
(five, seven, five, four)
03-17-25-31-32, Extra: 24
(three, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
06-13-21-27-28, Power-Up: 3
(six, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
7-5-0-8
(seven, five, zero, eight)
0-0-1-1
(zero, zero, one, one)
02-03-07-08-29
(two, three, seven, eight, twenty-nine)
4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, two, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
5-2-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, two, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-0-8-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, zero, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
8-9-8-1, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, nine, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
06-07-08-09-13-14-15-17-20-21-23-24
(six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-04-11-12-13-15-16-19-21-22-23
(one, two, four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-04-06-08-10-11-13-14-18-21-24
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
5-9-8-2, FIREBALL: 2
(five, nine, eight, two; FIREBALL: two)
4-5-3-3, FIREBALL: 3
(four, five, three, three; FIREBALL: three)
8-8-1-3, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, eight, one, three; FIREBALL: three)
7-2-4, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, two, four; FIREBALL: eight)
9-0-1, FIREBALL: 5
(nine, zero, one; FIREBALL: five)
9-8-7, FIREBALL: 3
(nine, eight, seven; FIREBALL: three)
02-03-07-23-28
(two, three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
8-8-4-2
(eight, eight, four, two)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
0-3-4-3
(zero, three, four, three)
02-07-08-10-12-13-14-17-18-21-22
(two, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-18-20
(one, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
7-5-8-8
(seven, five, eight, eight)
16-19-23-25-32-35, Doubler: Y
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
0-0-1-6
(zero, zero, one, six)