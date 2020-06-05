Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
04-05-06-26-41
(four, five, six, twenty-six, forty-one)
10-16-19-28-29-30
(ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $493,000
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
9-9-9-4
(nine, nine, nine, four)
5-6-7-6
(five, six, seven, six)
07-13-15-16-25
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
7-3-3-5
(seven, three, three, five)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.12
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.12)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
07-08-22-27-28
(seven, eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
05-06-12-21-29
(five, six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
06-12-23-25-34
(six, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)
04-05-09-12-17-18-19-21
(four, five, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
03-04-06-11-14-16-18-21
(three, four, six, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
9-5-8-9
(nine, five, eight, nine)
6-0-4-0
(six, zero, four, zero)
5-1-6
(five, one, six)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
0-7-1-3
(zero, seven, one, three)
9-0-2-1
(nine, zero, two, one)
5-4
(five, four)
5-5
(five, five)
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
2-9-7-0
(two, nine, seven, zero)
2-9-6-1
(two, nine, six, one)
5-0-0-6-2
(five, zero, zero, six, two)
8-2-9-8-7
(eight, two, nine, eight, seven)
7-3
(seven, three)
1-2
(one, two)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
1-1-9-5
(one, one, nine, five)
3-4-6-5
(three, four, six, five)
1-9-3-1-8
(one, nine, three, one, eight)
4-6-7-5-9
(four, six, seven, five, nine)
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
9-3-3-6
(nine, three, three, six)
5-7-4-8
(five, seven, four, eight)
8-2-4-8-4
(eight, two, four, eight, four)
8-8-9-7-0
(eight, eight, nine, seven, zero)
05-16-20-22-26-38
(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
06-11-15-41-44-48, Extra Shot: 22
(six, eleven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $14 million
13-15-24-28-39
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-16-23-29-44
(six, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
02-04-10-11-12-17-18-20-27-34-44-52-53-57-61-63-71-72-75-76, BE: 18
(two, four, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: eighteen)
1-2-3, SB: 2
(one, two, three; SB: two)
9-3-5-9, SB: 2
(nine, three, five, nine; SB: two)
1-2-3
(one, two, three)
9-3-5-9
(nine, three, five, nine)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
2-7-9
(two, seven, nine)
JC-QS-4D-8D-10S
(JC, QS, 4D, 8D, 10S)
13-15-27-35, Cash Ball: 24
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
9-8-3-5
(nine, eight, three, five)
1-4-6-0
(one, four, six, zero)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
0-9-3-9
(zero, nine, three, nine)
AC-JH-QH-AH-4C
(AC, JH, QH, AH, 4C)
KD-AD-KH-3C-7H
(KD, AD, KH, 3C, 7H)
02-17-23-36-39, Bonus: 34
(two, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-four)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
1-0-5-6
(one, zero, five, six)
2-1-0-3
(two, one, zero, three)
2-2-9-4
(two, two, nine, four)
2-1-1-5
(two, one, one, five)
3C-6D-4H-6H-10H
(3C, 6D, 4H, 6H, 10H)
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
4-7-4-3
(four, seven, four, three)
5-3-1
(five, three, one)
6-9-3-0
(six, nine, three, zero)
14-19-24-30-37
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $144,000
03-08-10-11-18-23-28-32-33-36-39-41-44-46-47-48-59-64-65-68-71-73
(three, eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three)
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
02-06-07-13-14
(two, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
0-3-8-2
(zero, three, eight, two)
6-7-5-4
(six, seven, five, four)
04-05-16-32-35
(four, five, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
07-10-15-28, Bonus: 13
(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: thirteen)
Month: 7, Day: 14, Year: 46
(Month: seven; Day: fourteen; Year: forty-six)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
03-06-22-26-32
(three, six, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
9-6-6, Fireball: 3
(nine, six, six; Fireball: three)
0-3-6-3, Fireball: 3
(zero, three, six, three; Fireball: three)
02-08-29-31-40, Xtra: 2
(two, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000
04-06-17-24-38-46, Xtra: 2
(four, six, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
0-0-2, Fireball: 2
(zero, zero, two; Fireball: two)
1-4-2-6, Fireball: 2
(one, four, two, six; Fireball: two)
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
5-6-5-1
(five, six, five, one)
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
2-5-1-8
(two, five, one, eight)
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
2-1-6-4
(two, one, six, four)
02-16-24-26-28-29-31-37-43-46-50-52-53-54-56-61-68-70-73-74
(two, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four)
6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, five, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
7-6-9-2
(seven, six, nine, two)
5-9-3-2
(five, nine, three, two)
0-7-5-5-4
(zero, seven, five, five, four)
9-7-4-5-0
(nine, seven, four, five, zero)
22-26-30-35-36
(twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
06-10-20-29-35
(six, ten, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
01-06-12-14-FREE-18-22-28-30
(one, six, twelve, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
7-2-4-1
(seven, two, four, one)
6-8-0-1
(six, eight, zero, one)
2-9-2-2
(two, nine, two, two)
27-31-36-37-43
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
03-07-26-39-42-49
(three, seven, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
9-2, Wild: 5
(nine, two; Wild: five)
9-0, Wild: 7
(nine, zero; Wild: seven)
1-1-9, Wild: 5
(one, one, nine; Wild: five)
7-4-3, Wild: 7
(seven, four, three; Wild: seven)
0-6-7-7, Wild: 5
(zero, six, seven, seven; Wild: five)
7-0-6-5, Wild: 7
(seven, zero, six, five; Wild: seven)
1-5-2-8-7, Wild: 5
(one, five, two, eight, seven; Wild: five)
4-0-8-1-9, Wild: 7
(four, zero, eight, one, nine; Wild: seven)
02-14-17-21-22
(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
6-0-7-2
(six, zero, seven, two)
8-2-3-3
(eight, two, three, three)
05-11-21-25-28, Extra: 20
(five, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Extra: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
04-08-09-19-24, Power-Up: 3
(four, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-four; Power, Up: three)
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
2-7-1-2
(two, seven, one, two)
2-0-0-1
(two, zero, zero, one)
6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-4-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, four, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-8-8-6, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
0-2-9-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, two, nine, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-03-05-08-09-11-12-14-16-17-22-24
(two, three, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-05-07-08-15-17-18-21-22-24
(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-09-12-13-17-18-21-23-24
(three, four, five, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-7-4-4, FIREBALL: 3
(nine, seven, four, four; FIREBALL: three)
4-0-3-5, FIREBALL: 7
(four, zero, three, five; FIREBALL: seven)
6-0-5-9, FIREBALL: 3
(six, zero, five, nine; FIREBALL: three)
6-0-3, FIREBALL: 8
(six, zero, three; FIREBALL: eight)
3-1-9, FIREBALL: 2
(three, one, nine; FIREBALL: two)
9-7-5, FIREBALL: 4
(nine, seven, five; FIREBALL: four)
01-06-14-19-29
(one, six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
01-16-17-20-28
(one, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight)
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
3-8-4-3
(three, eight, four, three)
9-5-6-3
(nine, five, six, three)
09-11-13-14-15-23
(nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
9-3-3-3
(nine, three, three, three)
01-04-05-06-07-09-12-18-19-20-22
(one, four, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
05-16-25-31-35-38, Doubler: N
(five, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
04-09-11-13-25
(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
7-7-0
(seven, seven, zero)
8-3-8-7
(eight, three, eight, seven)