The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-8-6, Wild: 9

(two, eight, six; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

3-5-0, Wild:

(three, five, zero; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

3-6-9, Wild: 7

(three, six, nine; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

5-2-8-9, Wild: 3

(five, two, eight, nine; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Midday

3-2-9-1, Wild: 6

(three, two, nine, one; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Morning

7-1-0-2, Wild: 3

(seven, one, zero, two; Wild: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-05-07-11-12-14-15-18-20-22-24

(one, two, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-07-09-14-15-17-20-22-23-24

(one, two, three, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-06-07-08-09-11-17-18-19-24

(one, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-0-1-2, FIREBALL: 1

(one, zero, one, two; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

9-4-7-7, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, four, seven, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

2-6-4-8, FIREBALL: 8

(two, six, four, eight; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-2, FIREBALL: 1

(two, five, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-6, FIREBALL: 9

(three, five, six; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

8-2-4, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, two, four; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

5-1-4, FB: 8

(five, one, four; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Day

4-3-6-9, FB: 2

(four, three, six, nine; FB: two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-08-09-10-19

(three, four, eight, nine, ten, nineteen)

Daily 3

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

Daily 4

4-1-9-2

(four, one, nine, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-08-09-10-14-16-20-21

(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-8-3

(one, eight, eight, three)

SuperCash

01-05-10-13-17-25, Doubler: N

(one, five, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-06-23-24-31

(three, six, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)