The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-0-1, Wild: 4

(one, zero, one; Wild: four)

Cash 3 Midday

1-6-0, Wild: 7

(one, six, zero; Wild: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

6-5-0, Wild: 9

(six, five, zero; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-6-7, Wild: 5

(one, zero, six, seven; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-2-3-0, Wild: 3

(eight, two, three, zero; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Morning

6-1-7-4, Wild: 2

(six, one, seven, four; Wild: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-07-08-10-13-14-15-16-17-20-22

(one, three, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-07-09-11-13-15-16-17-23

(one, two, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-08-09-12-13-14-17-18-20-22-24

(four, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-0-8-6, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, zero, eight, six; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

1-1-1-0, FIREBALL: 1

(one, one, one, zero; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

3-5-8-9, FIREBALL: 4

(three, five, eight, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Day

3-7-5, FIREBALL: 3

(three, seven, five; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-3, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, two, three; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

2-1-1, FIREBALL: 4

(two, one, one; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

8-2-0, FB: 1

(eight, two, zero; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-8-0, FB: 6

(six, nine, eight, zero; FB: six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-10-12-22-24-25

(two, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Daily 4

8-8-7-1

(eight, eight, seven, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-09-12-13-17-19-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-1-6

(seven, three, one, six)

SuperCash

05-09-14-16-26-31, Doubler: N

(five, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Doubler: N)