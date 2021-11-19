The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-4, Wild: 8

(six, seven, four; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

1-8-0, Wild: 1

(one, eight, zero; Wild: one)

Cash 3 Morning

3-6-2, Wild: 4

(three, six, two; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-3-1, Wild: 8

(one, zero, three, one; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-4-1-1, Wild: 8

(nine, four, one, one; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

9-8-7-3, Wild: 7

(nine, eight, seven, three; Wild: seven)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-05-06-07-09-12-13-15-16-19-21-22

(two, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-18-21

(one, three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-10-13-14-17-20-21-22-23

(one, three, four, five, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

6-7-6-3, FIREBALL: 6

(six, seven, six, three; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

1-1-3-4, FIREBALL: 4

(one, one, three, four; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

3-2-9-5, FIREBALL: 9

(three, two, nine, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

8-2-3, FIREBALL: 5

(eight, two, three; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-1, FIREBALL: 4

(seven, five, one; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Morning

7-0-0, FIREBALL:

(seven, zero, zero; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-0-2, FB: 3

(zero, zero, two; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

7-9-9-1, FB: 9

(seven, nine, nine, one; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

12-16-19-20-21-24

(twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 3

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

Daily 4

5-3-4-6

(five, three, four, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-05-07-09-11-12-17-20-22

(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-6-6

(six, nine, six, six)