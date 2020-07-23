Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

12-13-18-22-32

(twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $810,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-07-08-16-27-34

(three, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

Pick 2 Day

1-9, Wild:

(one, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

3-4, Wild:

(three, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8, Wild:

(nine, three, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-3, Wild:

(one, seven, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-2-6, Wild:

(three, nine, two, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-3-3, Wild:

(five, zero, three, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

1-6-8-8-7, Wild:

(one, six, eight, eight, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-9-7-3, Wild:

(four, one, nine, seven, three; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

03-19-22-28-29

(three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-3-7-9

(eight, three, seven, nine)

Numbers Midday

1-0-6-6

(one, zero, six, six)

Wild Money

05-10-17-20-30, Extra: 7

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty, thirty; Extra: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-11-18-32-33, Power-Up: 2

(one, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-4-8

(four, zero, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-6-2

(zero, one, six, two)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

07-22-26-32-33

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-3-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, three, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, seven, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Tennessee Cash

01-02-05-13-22, Bonus: 1

(one, two, five, thirteen, twenty-two; Bonus: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-18-21-24

(one, four, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-06-07-08-11-12-17-20-21-24

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

06-07-08-09-10-11-14-17-21-22-23-24

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-6-1-0, FIREBALL: 4

(zero, six, one, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

7-5-7-3, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, five, seven, three; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

9-4-3-5, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, four, three, five; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

4-0-1, FIREBALL: 5

(four, zero, one; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-8, FIREBALL: 2

(three, two, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

4-7-9, FIREBALL: 6

(four, seven, nine; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-09-16-27-33

(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-2-0

(zero, zero, two, zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Daily 4

0-5-0-6

(zero, five, zero, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-06-08-09-10-12-13-17-18-22

(one, two, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-15-20-22

(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-6-3

(nine, one, six, three)

Megabucks

04-06-17-25-28-31

(four, six, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

SuperCash

04-13-20-25-37-39, Doubler: N

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-09-29-30-31

(one, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Daily Pick 3

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

Daily Pick 4

3-2-5-8

(three, two, five, eight)