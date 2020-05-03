Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

03-09-19-31-32-34, Bonus: 29

(three, nine, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-nine)

Cash 5 Day

09-12-13-14-33

(nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

01-10-12-26-30

(one, ten, twelve, twenty-six, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

Pick 3 Night

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-4-5

(nine, zero, four, five)

Pick 4 Night

2-2-8-1

(two, two, eight, one)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

Hit 5

05-08-23-24-34

(five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Keno

01-03-05-06-09-17-19-24-30-31-32-36-44-53-54-67-70-76-79-80

(one, three, five, six, nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

05-34-38-41-44-45

(five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five)

Match 4

06-11-17-24

(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Daily 4

9-4-5-7

(nine, four, five, seven)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-03-04-09-10-13-15-16-21-22

(one, two, three, four, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Megabucks

07-14-15-22-23-42

(seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-two)

SuperCash

03-09-19-32-33-35, Doubler: N

(three, nine, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-05-07-14-16

(one, five, seven, fourteen, sixteen)

Daily Pick 3

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Daily Pick 4

6-9-3-6

(six, nine, three, six)