Lake County Historical Society announces summer concert series Museum re-opening will come later

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Historical Society will be presenting its second annual music series "Folk Fridays" this summer. The concerts will be free to the public.

Performers will begin at 7 p.m., in the Boat House at the open barn doors.

The public will be seated in their own lawn chairs or on blankets on the ground in the parking lot or the north grassy area.

You may also sit in your cars parked in the grassy areas as well.

Everyone will be required to practice social distancing and masks are recommended.

Concerts will be held rain or shine. There will be no restroom facilities available during the concerts.

Food service will also not be available, but attendees may bring a picnic basket dinner to share with family.

"We are looking forward to providing some much needed entertainment in Lake County this summer," said a post on the historical society Facebook page.

For more information on the concerts visit the historical society Facebook page or look for ads in the Lake County Star.

Folk Fridays performance schedule:

• July 17 Kitty Donahoe - Irish singer/songwriter

• July 31 Chris Vallillo- Songs of the Heartland

• August 7 Mustard's Retreat - Make Your Own Luck/Hopeful Music

• August 21 Small Potatoes - Popular eclectic folk duo

Museum re-opening:

The Historical Society Museum and Research Library remains closed to the public at this time. Reservations for the community room are not being taken, and all monthly programs and the annual fundraising event have been cancelled for 2020.

According to a post on the historical society Facebook page, once it is deemed safe for staff and visitors, a re-opening protocol will be announced.

Some new exhibits available when the museum reopens include, an 1890 to 1910 Milinery/Dressmaking shop, Ivan Reed's Mini-Museum memorial, Pond Boat display by the late Albert (Skip) Bradford, and a photographic exhibit on L-Lakes.

Sneak peeks will be available through the summer on the Facebook page.

The Lake County Historical society is supported through membership dues, donations and grants. Anyone looking to renew or start a membership may contact the historical society.

Membership benefits will be continued for another year for those who do not feel comfortable renewing at this time, the Facebook post said.

For more information on the concert series or membership, email lakecountyhistory@hotmail.com, or visit facebook.com/lakecountyhistoricalsociety.