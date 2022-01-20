Skip to main content
Lake County community events calendar

Cathie CrewStaff writer

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

•    The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

•    The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan 20, at the Eden Township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

•    WSCC Humankind Series will present “Understanding Climate Change.” The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion using the link bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.

•    The Pleasant Plains Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 24, at the township hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin. For more information call 231-660-4797.

•    The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Departments will host Coffee with the Sheriff and Chiefs from 8 a.m.to 10 a.m., Jan. 25, at Northern Exposure Restaurant, 396 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Come ask questions of your public safety professionals. 

•    The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 26, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

•    The Luther Lions Club will host a Soup & Baked Potato Bar from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26. Dessert, coffee & lemonade included. Cost - Donations. All proceeds go towards College Scholarships for Pine River Area Students.

•    MSU Extension is offering Michigan Cottage Food Law Training on the following times and dates: 6 p.m., Feb. 16; 10 a.m., Mar. 3; and 6 p.m., Mar. 21. To register call 877-643-9882. For more information visit canr.msu.edu/cottage_food_law/events.

•    The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

