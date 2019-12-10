Yates Dial-A-Ride drivers complete training

A group of Yates Dial-A-Ride drivers recently completed PASS certification training. The training program focuses on passenger assistance safety and sensitivity, incorporating lift operating procedures and wheelchair and occupant securement. Manager Howard Perry is a certified trainer for the program. Pictured from left to right is Perry, along with bus drivers Steve Carrothers, Tricia Kruer, Bill Miles and Pat Boik. (Courtesy photo)