SCOTTVILLE — The Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting Fish Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Scottville Conservation District office, 655 N. Scottville Road in Scottville.

Fish Day is an annual event that gives folks the opportunity to re-stock a home pond with young fish for habitat and population improvement or fishing purposes. Fish species available this year include rainbow trout, hybrid sunfish, largemouth bass, channel catfish, yellow perch and fathead minnows.