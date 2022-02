In the Midwest, things can get pretty harsh on our roads during winter. The snow and ice that winter dumps can be a hazard to drive in but driving in snow doesn’t have to be dangerous.

The following tips can help take a lot of the stress and danger out of driving in snow:

PREPARE YOUR VEHICLE

Winter driving safety starts with preparing your car or truck.

Investing in some key winter parts and products for your car or truck can make a huge difference in your winter driving safety.

Invest in a set of Snow Tires



The main thing that makes driving in snow difficult is that it’s easy to lose traction and slip while braking or spin out while turning.

Investing in a set of snow tires for your car or truck will give you superior winter traction for years to come.

If you can’t afford snow tires, make sure your tires have at least 5/32″ of tread on them. If they have less than 5/32″, they are not suitable for driving in snow.

You can measure your tire tread depth with a tire tread depth gauge.

Get winter windshield wipers

Another part of driving in snow that’s dangerous is the way snow and slush tend to stick to your windshield. Winter windshield wipers are specially designed to remove snow and ice from your windshield.

Treat your windshield and windows with a glass treatment

Treating your windows and windshield with a glass treatment that repels water makes it much easier to scrape and brush the snow and ice from your windshield, which will save you a lot of time spent scraping your car off after a snowstorm.

Use a fuel treatment and keep your tank at least half full

Fuel treatments and keeping gas in the tank will prevent your fuel lines from freezing in cold weather. Use a gas line dryer in gas engines, and a diesel fuel treatment in diesel engines.

DRIVING IN SNOW

Once your car or truck is prepared for winter driving, you’re ready to hit the road. Following these tips will help you keep you, your passengers, and other drivers safe:

Slow Down

The faster you drive, the less time you leave for your tires to dig into the snow and get good traction. Slow down and give them time to sink in and get a good hold on the road surface.

Do this whether you’re driving straight, braking, or turning. Do it all slower.

Brake Sooner

Brake twice as early when stopping to allow your car or truck enough room to stop if it slips. Coasting a bit to let your car slow down naturally before braking is also a good practice.

Get into the habit of starting to slow down and brake long before you would on a dry road.

The Half Speed Rule

Take turns and lane changes at half speed to prevent you from losing control if your car or truck slips.

This means that you should not only perform driving maneuvers at lower speeds than you would on a dry road, but that you should take wider turns and make more gradual lane changes when possible.

Also, when crossing traffic, wait for an opening that’s much longer than you normally would. You’ll need the extra time to cross the road if your wheels start to slip.

Be Prepared

Be prepared with car emergency kits and battery chargers.

An emergency car kit should include blankets, mittens, socks and hats; an ice scrapper and snow brush; a flashlight with extra batteries; jumper cables; a first aid kit with bandaids, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, tape, an a medical wrap; bottled water; road flares or reflective triangles; and windshield cleaner.