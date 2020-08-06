West Michigan CMH launches free mental health, wellness app

LUDINGTON -- West Michigan Community Mental Health (WMCMH) is providing a free mental health and wellness app to anyone in our community.

Called myStrength, the free app offers access to clinically proven tools to manage stress, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and other common behavioral health conditions along with COVID-19 resources. Users may choose to complete self-directed courses or use one-on-one coaching.

Similar to a gym for physical fitness, myStrength is described as the "health club for your mind." The web-based app delivers a personalized home page based on the user's motivation level each day. Users can work on eLearning, explore articles and videos, or just get inspired by the daily quotes and inspirational messages.

"myStrength is a great wellness tool for your mind, body and spirit," said Jennifer, a working mom who has been using the app. "I love the daily inspirational quotes and wellness articles. It is a great way for me to proactively take care of myself."

myStrength provides personal support so people may take charge of their mental health.

"We all have struggles," said Diane Lee, a licensed master social worker at WMCMH. "Finding support to focus on your emotional health is important. Learning to use myStrength's tools can help people overcome the challenges they face and stay mentally strong. While myStrength doesn't replace counseling, it can be a great tool for people as they start down the path to renew, rebuild and recover."

The app also provides extensive resources to help people cope with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"People with preexisting mental health conditions and substance use disorders may have worsening symptoms during a pandemic," Lee said. "It's common during these times to experience increased stress, anxiety or depression. The myStrength app will give people the tools and resources to properly cope as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19."

myStrength is safe, secure and confidential. To sign up for a free account, visit wmcmhs.org, click on "For People We Serve" and select "myStrength." Users will complete a brief wellness assessment and personal profile.

For more information or if you need help signing up, contact Diane Lee at 231-843-5438 or email dianel@wmcmhs.org.

West Michigan Community Mental Health is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic and serves as the public behavioral health care provider for people with mental health conditions, developmental disabilities and/or substance abuse disorders in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.