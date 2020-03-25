West Michigan CMH alters services

BALDWIN — West Michigan Community Mental Health is open for those in need of care, according to a news release issued by the organization this week, as community mental health is considered an "essential service" under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s "stay-at-home" executive order.

"We have a duty to provide high-quality essential behavioral health care services to our community. We will continue to provide essential services while ensuring the health and safety of our staff and consumers in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties," the news release stated.

However, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the delivery of services offered by WMCMH will change.

Face-to-face appointments are not being offered. All therapy sessions, case management assessments, psychiatric evaluations, etc. will be offered via phone or through a WMCMH approved telehealth video application. The only exceptions to this rule are injections, certain ACT and home-based services (will be evaluated per scenario on an as-needed basis), crisis situations that cannot be resolved via phone or video conference and urgent walk-in crisis services.

All WMCMH gathering sites (Dimensions Unlimited, Progressions, and Integrations) are closed, along with WMCMH autism centers. All group classes (DBT, Dimensions Tobacco Cessation, Simple, Next Step, etc.) have been canceled until further notice.

Client transportation is limited to only those who need injections at WMCMH offices. Naloxone trainings are canceled until further notice.

Those with questions or concerns regarding new services are asked to call 1-800-992-2061, visit wmcmhs.org/covid-19-response or follow West Michigan Community Mental Health on Facebook.