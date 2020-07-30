Wenger Pavilion summer concert series features Planet D. Nonet

Planet D. Nonet, will perform pop, jazz and show tunes Saturday, Aug.1, at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, as part of the summertime concert series 2020. (Submitted photo) Planet D. Nonet, will perform pop, jazz and show tunes Saturday, Aug.1, at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, as part of the summertime concert series 2020. (Submitted photo) Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wenger Pavilion summer concert series features Planet D. Nonet 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- The Wenger Pavilion Committee summer concert series "Sounds from the Forest/Echo through the Timber" continues this week with John T-Bone Paxton and Planet D. Nonet on Wednesday, Aug.1, and Big Willy on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and will be held rain or shine.

We invite you to come and enjoy an evening of Rock, R & B, Soul and Blues at the Wenger Pavilion. Concerts are held each Saturday and Wednesday with a different band at each concert, July 25 through Labor Day Weekend.

You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs or remain in your car to enjoy two hours of live music provided free for the community. We will assist in parking to allow the best visual field possible and the music will be transmitted by a short-range transmitter on FM 99.3 using your car radio. This will allow those who wish to remain distanced to enjoy the concert.

The seating area for lawn chairs will be to the west and the south of the pavilion. Parking will be in the southern parking lots with cars staggered for spacing and ease of exit.

Your safety and the safety of our musicians are of utmost importance to us. We are asking that everyone maintain social distancing and the use of facial covering is expected, encouraged, and appreciated.

Stations will be available with disposable masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves.

This is the 28th season of the Baldwin Summer Concert Series and it will be unlike any other season. We were pleased to find a way to continue with this summertime tradition for Baldwin in spite of the difficulties we face this year.

The generous support of The Lake County Community Foundation, the Baldwin Downtown Development Authority, and the Lake Osceola State Bank provided us the opportunity to move forward with this season and we have been given strong support from local businesses and community members. We welcome donations to meet the cost of the concerts.