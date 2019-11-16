https://www.lakecountystar.com/local-news/article/Welcoming-Santa-14840392.php
Welcoming Santa
Baldwin hosts annual Christmas parade
Photo: (Star Photos/Taylor Fussman)
BALDWIN — Sleigh bells rang in the holiday season as friends and families of all ages lined Michigan Avenue in Baldwin for the annual Santa Parade on Saturday.
As members of local organizations rode through the parade and waved to those in attendance, children ran to collect an assortment of sweet treats being tossed into the crowd.
After Old Saint Nick himself brought up the rear of the parade, the fun continued in downtown Baldwin with Santa visits at Wenger Pavilion, horse-drawn wagon rides, cookies and hot chocolate at the Michigan State University Extension Holiday Open House and more.
View Comments