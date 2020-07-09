Webber recreational marijuana ordinance finalized Will go to board of trustees for approval

WEBBER TWP. -- The Webber Township Planning Commission approved a motion to recommend the recreational marijuana ordinance to the township board of trustees for approval at its meeting July 6.

Following a public hearing, the commission worked out the final details of the ordinance to be sent to the township lawyer for the final drafting.

"The purpose of the ordinance is to establish where these licenses or facilities can go, and to establish how far from other property lines they can themselves be," said planning commission chairperson Pi Medina.

"We are now at the final step to making this the law in our township," she continued. "We realize the majority of residents want legalized adult use recreational marijuana, and we are trying to put it in responsible places following state law and be as responsible as we possibly can, so that we avoid offending as many as possible and also give those that want to smoke in the privacy of their homes the opportunity."

The ordinance allows for grow licenses, retail and consumption establishments and temporary event licenses, as well as others.

In addition, it establishes fees for licensing and penalties for infractions, and specific guidelines as to where facilities can be located and how to mitigate negative impacts to surrounding properties.

To view the full ordinance, visit webbertownship.org. or call (231) 745-4272.