Star photo/Shanna Avery

WEBBER TWP. - As part of the Lake County Sesquicentennial celebration and as cooler weather sets in, Webber Township will host a chili cook-off from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime Street, Baldwin.

“This will be a charity benefit to help one of our own firefighter’s family that has suffered a loss from a house fire,” Webber Township Supervisor Ernie Wogatzke said.