WEBBER TOWNSHIP — The Webber Township board of trustees adopted the amended rustic cabin ordinance and the amended adult use recreational marijuana ordinance during its meeting last week.

“Following approval at the county level,” trustee Dan Cousar said, “the township planning commission is recommending board approval of the amendments.”

Rustic cabins were previously regulated through a police ordinance, Cousar said, so the zoning ordinance will replace that and place regulations with the zoning department.

According to the ordinance, rustic cabins will be allowed in all agricultural and recreational zoned areas, and in R1 and R2 zoned areas under “special use,” on lots of one acre or more.

“This will omit most residential areas,” Cousar said. “That will resolve some of the issue we have seen.”

In addition, owners of rustic cabins will now be allowed to have accessory structures.

Rustic cabins must be a minimum of 260 square feet up to a maximum of 400 square feet.

“Amendments to the adult use recreational marijuana ordinance are all additions,” Cousar said.

The amendments include:

• the addition of marijuana event organizer license and temporary marijuana event license to the recreational zoned district;

• addition of retailer license, safety compliance license and secure transport license to the limited commercial zoned district;

• the addition of retailer license, safety compliance license, secure transport license and medical provisioning center to the commercial zoned district;

• addition of microbusiness license, grower Class A, B and C licenses, processor license, safety compliance license and secure transport license in light industrial zoned districts;

“Many of these licenses were left out of the original ordinance,” Cousar said. “We have had requests to include these in our adult use recreational ordinance.”

Each category of license is limited according to the original ordinance, which can be viewed on the township website, webbertownship.org.

The long awaited RV Camper ordinance amendments have been approved by the planning commission and are being reviewed at the county level, Cousar told the board.

“The amendments will include more restrictions in the residential areas, and more leeway in the agricultural and recreational areas,” Cousar said. “We will plan to bring that to the board for approval at the May meeting.”

In other business, the board discussed numerous possible park upgrades, some of which the township is looking to implement this year.

Improvements include expansion of the disc golf course, installation of a covered sand area for children, installation of “spring riders” and installation of wood chips in the play area.

“We have the spring riders, we just need to get them installed,” said township supervisor Ernie Wogatzke. “Once they are installed, we can put down the wood chips.”

The board voted to purchase wood chips for the playground area at a cost of $7,000.

Other suggestions for park improvements include water fountains, bike trails and a splash pad, along with more community events.

The township parks and recreation committee will meet at 6 p.m., April 13 to further discuss park improvements.

For information on how to participate in the meeting visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471. Information will also be posted on the Webber Township Facebook page.

The township board also approved a bid from A1 Services to conduct the spring clean up. Pick up will take place each Tuesday in May. In addition, containers will placed around the township for residents to drop off waste.

The clean up does not inlcude tires, hazardous waste, concrete, roofing materials, or yard waste such as brush, leaves and grass clippings.

For more information call 231-745-3471.