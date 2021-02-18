Walk for Warmth this Saturday Neighbors helping neighbors keep the heat on

LAKE COUNTY -- Community members will have an opportunity to brave the winter weather this Saturday to rally for their neighbors who face the prospect of harsh winters with no heat.

FiveCAP Inc.'s 28th annual fundraiser, Walk for Warmth, will help ensure there will always be funding available for elderly and low-income residents in Lake County who might slip through the cracks because they don't qualify for state and federal programs, and also fills in the gap when government assistance is exhausted.

The approximately two-mile walk will take place this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 20, in Lake County at the Lake County FiveCAP Office located at 2476 W. 44th Street, Baldwin.

Every cent raised in Lake County goes to help low-income residents pay their heating bills.

All of the money stays in the county where the funds are raised, said Angela Anderson, Community Support Director for FiveCAP, Inc.

Community members, families, friends, church members and various organizations who have been gathering pledges will unite together for the two-mile walk, raising awareness for those in need.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at this year's event.

A "Warm Heart Award" is given to the participating organization who raises the most group donations. The traveling award remains in their possession until the next annual event.

There is no minimum donation required to participate. Direct contributions also are accepted year-round, and also are accepted for people who want to support the cause, but aren't able to participate in the walk. Advanced participation is not required, and people are welcome to join in on Saturday.

For more information, contact Lake County FiveCAP at (231) 745-4617.

Pledge sheets and charitable contribution forms are available on the website www.fivecap.org. Pledge sheets, brochures and other information also can be picked up at the Lake County FiveCAP Office (2476 W. 44th Street, Baldwin.)